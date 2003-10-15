/
/
Реклама пресс-релизами это миф или реальность?



Ссылка на сообщение Slach
15/10/2003

все хорошо красиво, но вот майлер простейший не работает.

http://melbis.com/cgi-bin/ordershop.pl



Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.



Please contact the server administrator, shop@melbis.com and inform them of the time the error occurred, and anything you might have done that may have caused the error.



More information about this error may be available in the server error log.



Apache/1.3.27 Server at melbis.com Port 80



Ссылка на сообщение Дмитрий Касьянов
16/10/2003

Наши извинения от наших провайдеров :)



В очередной раз у них полетели винты... Информацию восстановили но криво... Вообщем valuehost.ru...



Сейчас все работает...


